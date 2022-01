With the news of Tom Brady's potential retirement dominating headlines, as welll as the NFL playoffs, it only makes sense that Saturday Night Live would welcome an NFL icon to break down the news during Weekend Update.

So they turned to Peyton Manning, who had a lot to say -- specifically, about his favorite new TV show, Emily in Paris.

When asked what he thought about the heated matchups, Manning said, "I heard they were incredible.. it sounds like all the teams did a great job. Lots of passing, and all the touchdowns were in the end zone."

Clearly, Manning had missed the games in question and when pressed, admitted, "I planned to, but I had an hour to kill before the first game, so just for fun, I put on the first episode of Emily in Paris Season 2, and I watched the entire season straight through."

"This show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism, finally!" Manning marveled. "Not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I could only describe it as ‘food porn.'"

When asked about the swirling reports that Brady plans to retire from the NFL, Manning said, "I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s probably just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris."

Manning added that, for Brady, he's likely facing "a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships, sort of like Emily."

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

"So, you think Season 2 is even better than Season 1?” asked Jost about Manning's obsession with the popular Netflix series, to which a startled Manning shot back, "Wait, there's a Season 1?!"

Saturday also marked Willem Dafoe's SNL hosting debut, where he was joined by musical guest Katy Perry.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

‘SNL’: Watch Kristen Wiig and Willem Dafoe Crash Will Forte's Hosting Debut This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Brady to Retire After 22 Seasons, Speculation Swirls Amid Reports

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Crashes His Podcast

Katy Perry's 'SNL' Performance Gives Off 'Alice in Wonderland' Vibes

Willem Dafoe Prepares for 'Best Night' of His Life in New 'SNL' Promo