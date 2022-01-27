Willem Dafoe is making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut and he's ready to have the "best night of his entire life."

And if the new promo for his upcoming episode is any indication, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star is planning to bring some of that villainous charm to the iconic studio 8H stage with him.

Dafoe was joined by SNL's Chris Reed -- as well as this week's musical guest, Katy Perry -- where he couldn't help but share his excitement at hosting for the first time.

"Oh man, I love this sketch already," Dafoe says with a chuckle. "Oh no, Willem, this is just a promo," Reed responds. "Hey, whatever you call it, it's hilarious," Dafoe quips, letting out a menacing laugh.

That excitement continued later on in the promo when the 66-year-old actor shared his "premonition" for this weekend's show.

"Man, I'm having a major déjà vu. Have we done this before?" he asks Reed and Perry. "No, no no," the "When I'm Gone" singer replies. "Nah, I don't think so," Reed agrees.

"It must have been a premonition I had...," Dafoe adds before throwing on a pair of sunglasses. "About the best night of my entire life!"

"That's right!" Perry yells out.

While this will be Dafoe's first time hosting the sketch comedy show, it's not his first time on the SNL stage.

During Will Forte's episode last week, Dafoe crashed the comedian's opening monologue.

"I'm so sorry, Will. There's been a mistake," show creator Lorne Michaels said, as Dafoe stepped out of the shadows behind him.

When Forte explained that he thought Dafoe was supposed to be hosting next week, Lorne said incredulously, "You think I'd book someone named Will, then someone named Willem?"

Ultimately, Lorne jokingly explained that he'd texted Forte to come host the show by accident, as he texted "Willem" and the phone's autocorrect made the change.

Perry's no stranger to the stage either, with Saturday marking her fifth appearance on the long-running program -- the GRAMMY-winning artist has been a musical guest on the show three times before, and hosted back in 2011.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT

Bill Murray Shares Praise for Pete Davidson, Recalls His Time on 'SNL'

'SNL' Denies Claim Pete Davidson Missed Rehearsals for Kim Kardashian

Will Forte and Willem Dafoe Set to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

‘SNL’: Tina Fey and Tom Hanks Step in to Help Paul Rudd Host After COVID Concerns Send Cast Home This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery