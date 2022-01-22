'SNL': Will Forte Tells Kristen Wiig to 'Get Out' After She Crashes His Hosting Debut
Why Kristen Wiig and Will Forte Decided to Bring Back ‘SNL’s Mac…
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Will Forte made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend and got a little help from some famous faces. Help he strongly said he didn't want.
The former castmember came out onto the iconic stage and kicked things off with a long rant about how, out of all the actors he used to work with during his time on the show, he's one of the last ones to get the chance to host.
"I was in the cast 12 years ago with Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis and Fred Armisen. So it was really fun to see Kristen host. Yep. And Bill. And then Andy. Then Fred. Then Kristen again. Then Bill again. Then Jason."
"Seth Meyers! I mean, he's one of my best buds, right? But, come on. He wasn't really a sketch guy, he was just on Weekend Update. Does that even count as being on the show? But he hosted, right?" Forte continued. "John Mulaney was a writer when I was in the cast. And then he hosted four times. Four times! But hey, that's OK. I'm not bitter about it. I'm not. Saved the best for last, right?"
"After 12 long years, tonight it's finally my turn. My time to shine. Tonight is all about me," Forte declared, and Wiig came up from behind to surprise him. "Are you serious?! Kristen?"
"Will! I am so excited that you're hosting," Wiig shared.
"Not a good time," Forte said with a forced smile. "Well, it's good to see you. Bye-bye!"
"Oh, so I should go?" Wiig asked awkwardly. "I flew in for this."
"Oh, great, so you know where the airport is," Forte shot back, adding as she left, "I don't love that she got more applause then when I came out."
Forte then almost got played off, awards show style, from his own monologue, and finally got interrupted by Lorne Michaels who shared some bad news.
"I'm so sorry, Will. There's been a mistake," Michaels said, as Willem Dafoe stepped out of the shadows behind him.
When Forte explained that he though Dafoe was supposed to be hosting next week (with musical guest Katy Perry), Lorne said incredulously, "You think I'd book someone named Will, then someone named Willem?"
Ultimately, Lorne jokingly explained that he'd texted Forte to come host the show by accident, as he texted "Willem" and the phone's autocorrect made the change.
After the monologue, Wiig rejoined Forte for several MacGruber sketches, and the pair were joined by their co-star from the MacGruber TV series, Ryan Phillippe.
Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Will Forte Forgets Who Kenan Thompson Is in Hilarious 'SNL' Promo
Will Forte and Willem Dafoe Set to Host 'Saturday Night Live'
Will Forte Announces His Secret Marriage After Welcoming Baby Daughter
Will Forte Is Saving the World in First 'MacGruber' Trailer