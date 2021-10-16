'SNL': Rami Malek Feels For Movie Villains In Debut Monologue

Rami Malek made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with an opening that was all about the villains. The 40-year-old actor may be super likable for those who know him, but that doesn't mean he isn't intimidating.

Speaking about his role in the new James Bond film, Malek went on to share what he has in common with popular movie villains.

“I’ve played a lot of dramatic roles in my career, recently the new Bond villain,” Malek said. “I don’t usually do comedy. I tend to play these really intense characters, which makes a lost of sense because people tell me I have a resting villain face ...“I've always been more drawn to villains."

Rami Malek's Monologue! pic.twitter.com/QZBQZUVUJB — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 17, 2021

After noting that people have told him he has a "rest villain face," Malek went on to share who he has that in common with. "Disney has made movies where the villain is in the title ... Cruella, Maleficent, Bambi," he said, before saying that Freddie Krueger has been "encouraging kids to dream."

In the teaser for Saturday's show, Malek even gave Ego Nwodim a scare with his intenseness. Nwodim noted how "a lot of people find" Malek's "eyes unnerving."

Noting that he doesn't mean harm, Malek and Nwodim engaged in a staring contest courtesy of SNL star Bowen Yang.

"This man is a demon," Nwodim says after being spooked by Malek.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

