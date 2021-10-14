Rami Malek is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live debut! The Oscar winner took to the Studio 8H stage to promote his upcoming appearance, and got into heated starring contest in the process.

In the promo, Malek is joined by musical guest Young Thug, as well as cast members Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim -- who are the first ones to suggest the contest.

"You know, Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don't see it," Nwodim says

"Thank you?" Malek replied, unsure of whether or not to be offended.

"You two should have a starring contest," Yang suggests, to which Malek and Nwodim both agree.

However, after just a second of Malek's full-force, hyper-intense gaze, Nwodim calls it off almost instantly, turning away and declaring, "This man is a demon."

The promo also includes a moment in which Young Thug says he's so excited because he gets to "meet Bowen Yang, the greatest rapper of all time," before the pair share a warm hug.

Additionally, Yang, Nwodim and Young Thug praise Malek for his villainous role in the new James Bond movie No Time To Die -- however, it turns out they've all confused the action film with the 2019 musical Cats, which Malek has nothing to do with whatsoever.

Saturday Night Liveairs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

