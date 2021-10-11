Kim Kardashian Performs in Pop Group With Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang in Unaired 'SNL' Sketch: Watch
If only they'd performed "Jam (Turn It Up)"! It's clear Kim Kardashian West had a blast hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, but not all of the sketches made it into the live comedy show episode.
SNL posted an unaired segment titled "Costco Meeting" on YouTube the day after the show, which featured Kim in the pop group "Glitter Revolution" with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang, pitching hip jingles for the superstore chain Costco.
Clad in matching neon pink latex ensembles, Kim addressed the head of Costco, saying, "Hey all you corporate freaks!"
The group then sang about buying in bulk, the Costco restaurant, and did a diss track of all of Costco's rivals. The performance earned them a $25 million deal with the chain.
The sketch wasn't the only one that featured Kim's singing skills. The 40-year-old reality star also performed alongside Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson in the hilarious "Ladies Night Song."
In 2011, Kim released her own pop song, "Jam (Turn It Up)," marking her sole foray into the music industry.
During a 2014 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kim called the song her biggest regret.
"If there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do ... I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be," she said at the time (per The Huffington Post). "And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.”
Kim's SNL hosting gig was a big ratings success. Watch the clip below for more.
