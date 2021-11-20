'SNL': Watch Pete Davidson Sing 'Walking In Memphis' Parody About Staten Island With Marc Cohn and Method Man
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Wear Matching Pajamas Amid Dati…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Casually Dating (Source)
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Becoming More Than Friends (Sou…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Connect on a ‘Deeper Level’ (So…
See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Halloween Hand-Holding
Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife and Says He Wants to ‘B…
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Night Out at Knott's S…
Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson Roast ‘SNL’ Writers in 'Three Sad…
Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence After Fatal Accident, Kim Kardas…
Britney Spears Blames Mom for Conservatorship, Kim Kardashian & …
Nick Cannon Reacts to Ex Kim Kardashian's Rumored Romance With P…
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Drake Speak Out Following Ast…
Kanye West Still Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife, Will Smith Gets …
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
Watch Vin Diesel Walk Paul Walker's Daughter Down the Aisle at H…
Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Marlo Hampton Reportedly Landing a Peac…
Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of …
JoJo Siwa Dyes Her Hair Brown
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
It's no secret that Pete Davidson likes to poke fun at his native Staten Island. The 28-year-old comedian has opened up about growing up in the New York area many times over the years, and on Nov. 20, he made his feelings known in a hilarious skit on Saturday Night Live.
Davidson parodied Marc Cohn's famous 1991 song "Walking In Memphis," making the track all about Staten Island.
"Put on my bootleg Jordans and I boarded the train," Davidson started the song. "Touched down in the land of Colin Jost and the legendary Wu-Tang."
Davidson then sang about everything from the amounts of trash on the streets to wild turkey's roaming around. He later joked about the area having multiple bagel shops and pizza places that can be found on every block. "We've got a lot of cops and a ton of pills," he jokes at one point.
If the lyrics weren't good enough, halfway through the song, Cohn joined Davidson to get in on the fun. He wasn't the only one, either. At one point, Method Man joined the skit, and rapped about being Italian for the night.
"Tell me are you Italian,” Davidson sang to Method Man, who hilariously responded, “Man, I am tonight."
Towards the end of the skit, Davidson croons, "I'm walking in Staten ... this place is why I turned out weird."
Watch the hilarious 4-minute skit below.
Davidson was born and raised in Staten Island and is known to still frequent Campania, his favorite restaurant in the area. In fact, just two weeks ago the SNL star took his new love interest Kim Kardashian to the Italian eatery.
"Kim and Pete spent time together in Staten Island at one of his favorite spots, Campania restaurant," a source told ET on Nov. 3. "Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun. Both are recently single and have bonded over that."
A second source added: "Kim and Pete like each other. They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it's a little more than that right now. They're having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim."
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Matching SKIMS Pajamas
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Seemingly Confirm Romance With PDA
Kim Kardashian Is 'Connecting on a Deeper Level' With Pete Davidson