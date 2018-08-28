Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jessy Hodges on Saturday and now, the TV star is sharing photos from the nuptials!

In the images, the pair exchange vows at a scenic location surrounded by massive evergreens, in front of a simple wooden arbor decorated with flowers and greenery. The 33-year-old comedian wore a bright-blue three-piece suit while his bride opted out of the traditional white gown, choosing instead a flowing peach-colored dress with floral embroidery.

“I’m so lucky I got to marry you @jessyhodges,” he captioned the photos. “Love you forever times a million. Thank you to all our friends and family who came out to celebrate us and made it the best weekend of our lives.”

The photos also include Bennett stomping on glass, a time honored Jewish tradition, and he and Hodges sharing at kiss at the end of the ceremony.

The wedding took place roughly two months after the comedian had his bachelor party in Austin, Texas. And, based on his Instagram post following the trip, it sounds like it was more of an outdoors adventure with his pals that culminated in a wild musical performance.

“Been about two months since @bondad threw me the best bachelor weekend in Austin, TX with the help of my best friends,” he captioned a photo of some memorabilia from the trip. “It all culminated in a performance at The White Horse where we spent most nights."

“We got onstage to sing a song we sang the past 2 days, but the band started playing a blues riff in G and we were lost, so was the audience. We were all thinking, ‘do we suck?’ Then, @wgreenbe pulled a harmonica out of his pocket that none of us knew he had or could even play to begin with, and it happened to be in the right key. He got us back on track and we gave those people the greatest night of their lives.”

As fans are likely well aware, Bennett has an SNL cast-mate who will also be walking down the aisle someday soon. Pete Davidson got engaged to Ariana Grande over the summer, confirming the news in late June. And fans have been treated to an endless stream of PDA-filled photos from the couple ever since!

