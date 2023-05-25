So Much Celebrity-Loved Beauty Is on Sale During the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul — But Only for 48 Hours
Get your wallets ready — the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is here with massive makeup, skincare and hair care deals for 48 hours only. Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out new products or stock up on your tried-and-true faves, now is the time to fill your carts with all things beauty for summer and beyond.
Shop Amazon Summer Beauty Haul
From Thursday, May 25 to Friday, May 26, Amazon is offering up to 35% off select products from our favorite brands — including so many celebrity-approved products. Hailey Bieber's go-to sunscreen from EltaMD, Martha Stewart's affordable highlighter, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie's soothing Avene facial spray and Jennifer Lopez's bond-repairing treatment from Olaplex are all included in the sale — for a limited time only.
As if saving money on these coveted goodies isn't enough, Amazon is also offering free money for the beauty item-obsessed. You read that right: Shoppers who spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon and use the code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout will receive a promotional credit of $10.
You only have 48 hours to shop this sale, so now is the time to take advantage of can't-miss deals on makeup, skincare and hair care for summer. To streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the best products to score during the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul.
Best Amazon Skincare Deals
The Hailey Bieber-approved EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and containins hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and soothe the skin.
This moisturizer applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides the hydration benefits of a cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles while providing plenty of hydration.
Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties.
Best Amazon Hair Care Deals
TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — are obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands.
Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has over 250,000 glowing five-star reviews and it's on sale right now. Need we say more?
Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.
Gently detangle and smooth your hair without breakage using the cult-favorite Wet Brush — safe for all hair types.
"This is the best product I have ever found for my hair!" raved one happy reviewer of this mousse. "I have very fine curly hair and most products weigh by hair down, make it greasy, or leave it crunchy. This mousse is perfect! It leaves my hair very soft, shiny, and my curls are perfectly defined and weightless."
Best Amazon Makeup Deals
Enhance your natural glow with one of the four shades in this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart.
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.
Elevate the look of your skin with a gentle, sheer glow thanks to this CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen.
Take 50% off this 16-shade palette of pigmented warm neutral shadows in matte, shimmer, satin and metallic formulas.
Your glow will withstand the summer heat with L'Oreal's long-wearing, sweat-proof bronzer, available in eight shades.
