Get your wallets ready — the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is here with massive makeup, skincare and hair care deals for 48 hours only. Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out new products or stock up on your tried-and-true faves, now is the time to fill your carts with all things beauty for summer and beyond.

Shop Amazon Summer Beauty Haul

From Thursday, May 25 to Friday, May 26, Amazon is offering up to 35% off select products from our favorite brands — including so many celebrity-approved products. Hailey Bieber's go-to sunscreen from EltaMD, Martha Stewart's affordable highlighter, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie's soothing Avene facial spray and Jennifer Lopez's bond-repairing treatment from Olaplex are all included in the sale — for a limited time only.

As if saving money on these coveted goodies isn't enough, Amazon is also offering free money for the beauty item-obsessed. You read that right: Shoppers who spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon and use the code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout will receive a promotional credit of $10.

You only have 48 hours to shop this sale, so now is the time to take advantage of can't-miss deals on makeup, skincare and hair care for summer. To streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the best products to score during the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul.

SheaMoisture Curl Mousse for Frizz Control Amazon SheaMoisture Curl Mousse for Frizz Control "This is the best product I have ever found for my hair!" raved one happy reviewer of this mousse. "I have very fine curly hair and most products weigh by hair down, make it greasy, or leave it crunchy. This mousse is perfect! It leaves my hair very soft, shiny, and my curls are perfectly defined and weightless." $11 $8 WITH COUPON Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Memorial Day Deals at Amazon to Shop Right Now

Shop Rihanna's Fenty Sale for up to 50% Off Beauty and Skincare

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Summer with Dermstore's Sale

The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon to Shop This Spring

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok