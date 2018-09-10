In one of the most heated seasons of competition, So You Think You Can Dancecrowned its season 15 winner on Monday.

It all came down to the show's fan favorites and front runners, Jensen Arnold and Hannahlei Cabanilla, who stood side by side as host Cat Deeley announced the night's big winner.

And after one of the closest voting tallies in recent memory, this year's winner is Cabanilla!

The dancer was beside herself with excitement as her name was announced and confetti rained down from the sky. The night's runner up -- younger sister of Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold -- embraced her in a congratulatory hug.

Cabanilla was overcome with emotion when Deeley came up to her after winning, and the host asked her what she was going to remember most about being on the show.

"Just being on stage with all these amazing people," Cabanilla said through tears. "Having an impact on all these people's lives has just been amazing."

The 18-year-old contemporary dancer earned rave reviews during the season from the show's judges, Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens, and was one of the odds-on front runners throughout the competition.

Congrats to Cabanilla on being named America's Favorite Dancer!

