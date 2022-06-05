The Descendants cast is still very much a family, years after filming their last movie. Sofia Carson spoke to ET's Lauren Zima at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards about reuniting with the cast for a gala honoring her late co-star, Cameron Boyce.

"It was very emotional," Carson admitted. "We hadn't all been together since we shot the last movie with Cam, and it was an emotional night, but it was a really beautiful night, true to Cam's spirit and what his mom and his dad are doing, so it was special."

There, Carson also reconnected with fellow Descendants alum, Dove Cameron, both of whom have been focusing on their pop music careers.

"Honestly, we hadn't seen each other in a really long time, until about a week or two ago when we went to the Cameron Boyce gala together, and it was really nice to kind of reconnect," she shared. "I am so proud of her and all that she's doing, so it was nice."

Cameron isn't the only pop star Carson is close to, she recently caught up with Selena Gomez in New York following her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

"It was great, she's the sweetest thing," Carson said of Gomez, who she formed a friendship with via their mutual friends. "She's amazing. We were in New York, and she had just done SNL, and I'm just always rooting for her."

As far as her own music, Carson said releasing her self-titled album in March was an "emotional experience."

"So emotional, and exciting and beautiful, and really fulfilling," she said of putting the project out.

