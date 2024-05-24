Sofia Richie Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie is a mom! The 25-year-old model gave birth to her first child on May 20, she announced on Friday. Richie shares the newborn with her husband, Elliot Grainge, whom she married last April.

Richie posted the news by sharing a photo of her daughter, alongside which she shared her name, writing, "Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍."

The black-and-white photo shows the newborn's tiny feet being cradled in her parents' hands.

Richie announced her pregnancy in January, posting a black-and-white photo that showcased her bump on Instagram.

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," Richie told Vogue at the time, before revealing why she and Grainge kept the news hush hush for a while.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she explained. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

It's no surprise the couple took that approach, as Richie told Town & Country in August 2023 that she and Grainge "don't live out our whole lives on Instagram."

"The truth is I've had a pretty lucky life, and I always try to remember that," she told the outlet. "It's already been more than I could have dreamed of."

