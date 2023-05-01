Sofia Richie's Husband Elliot Grainge Hilariously Narrates Her Makeup Tutorial on Their Honeymoon
Sofia Richie's husband, Elliot Grainge, may have won for the best TikTok voiceover!
Over the weekend, the newlywed took to her TikTok to share a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video as she prepared to step out for a date night with her new husband during their honeymoon.
"at least he knew mascara," the 24-year-old captioned the video.
In the clip, Richie sits in front of a vanity and begins to put on her makeup. As the video begins, she has to inform Grainge that it's time to start his voiceover.
Clearly confused by the tools, Grainge repeatedly mentions his wife's "black tubes" and "rosy cheeks" as the contours and applies blush to her face.
Making her giggle a little more, Grainge mentions her "purple lipstick," which is obviously a wrong observation by his wife's reaction.
At the end of the clip, Grainge signs off, "Get ready with me .. I'm pretty," as he makes a kissing sound.
at least he knew mascara
Since tying the knot during a ceremony in France last weekend, the pair has been enjoying their honeymoon.
In another video from her tropical location, Richie used her own voice -- which she said she lost following her wedding day -- for the GRWM.
Grainge's work as a social media husband didn't stop with the voiceover. The record executive has also been on hand to snap his wife's photos during their trip.
Since her wedding, the new bride has also taken the time to reflect on her special day with her followers.
"Marry your best friend pt 2 🕊️," she captioned a series of photos from her ceremony, including one with her and her husband.
Ahead of their wedding, a source dished about Richie and Grainge's love.
"Sofia and Elliot have an amazing relationship and are very in love and in sync," the source told ET. "Sofia is set to wear a Chanel dress and is beyond ecstatic. It's a whole weekend affair."
