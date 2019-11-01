Solange Announces Separation From Husband Alan Ferguson

Solange and her husband of almost five years, Alan Ferguson, are going their separate ways.

The 33-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram on Friday and shared that she and 56-year-old Ferguson split earlier this year. Solange still calls the music video director a "phenomenal man" and says he changed her life. The two started dating in 2008 after being introduced by Janelle Monae and tied the knot on Nov. 16, 2014, in front of family and friends at the Holy Trinity Church in New Orleans.

"The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear," she writes. "I've lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes."

"11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life," she continues. "Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a ni**a ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!"

Solange was previously married to Daniel Smith, with whom she shares her 15-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. The two divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage.

In November 2014, Solange's mother, Tina Knowles, spoke with ET about her youngest daughter's nuptials to Ferguson. Ferguson has directed music videos for both Beyonce and JAY-Z, including Beyonce's "Party" and "Dance for You" and JAY-Z's "Who You Wit" and "Feelin It" music videos. He also directed the music videos for Solange's 2016 songs, "Cranes in the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair."

"There wasn't a dry eye on the place," Knowles said of the couple's personalized vows, which were her favorite part of the three-day event. "They were just so heartfelt and I just think the wedding epitomized Solange as a person, and her and Alan's artistic flare."

In February 2017, Solange candidly opened up about growing up with Beyonce as an older sister and what it was like being a teenage mom to Elle magazine. Watch the video below for more.

