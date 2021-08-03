Soleil Moon Frye is urging parents to get their children tested for COVID-19 after three of her children contracted the virus. In an emotional post shared to Instagram Monday, the former child star revealed that one of her sons started showing symptoms and later tested positive. Two of her other children then tested positive shortly after.

"Please take a moment to read this. If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested. I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive. I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well," Moon Frye shared.

She went on to thank the first responders for their continued work during the pandemic and for the "angels that surround her" for protecting and loving her.

"I continue to have the deepest respect for all of the caretakers on the frontlines, doctors, health workers, and volunteers, I have more love and compassion for single parents, grand parents, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended families that come together and jump in when needed. I have such gratitude in my heart for our @coreresponse family and the work we continue to do. Thank you for teaching me safety over fear. I have more love in my heart than ever for the angels that surround me. My mother put it best when speaking to a few of them. She spoke about how lucky I am to have them in my life protecting me and loving me, she said softly to one that they grew an angel feather being there for us. I feel the same way," she continued.

While the 44-year-old actress shared that she has shed many tears as her children battle the virus, she said that they are leaning on each other as they work to recover.

"I have felt so many emotions these past days. I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches. I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them. I have shed many tears. It has brought up a lot for me. More than anything it has brought up how thankful I am for our health and well being. I know how incredibly fortunate we are. My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this, we have a doctor we trust and hospitals close by. We are able to lean on one another," she said before revealing that how her children caught COVID is still a mystery to her and her family.

"My heart breaks for the lives that have been lost and knowing how so many do not have the same things that we have or the chance to be with their loved ones throughout this. I still don't know where my three kids caught this from. All of us that have been around them have tested negative. That is part of the mystery in this, how hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread. Please be safe. Much love to you all. 🌈💛🧡💜💚💗💙❤️🌈."

The actress and her ex, Jason Goldberg, are parents to Poet Sienna Rose, 13, Jagger Joseph Blue, 13, Lyric Sonny Roads, 7 and Story, 5. In December, the pair announced that they were separating after 22 years of marriage.

The pair confirmed the news in a statement to ET at the time, which read, "Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year. Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

