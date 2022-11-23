Solo Black Friday Stove Sale: Save Up to 40% on Fire Pits for Your Backyard and Tabletop
Chilly yet cozy winter nights are right around the corner, and one of our favorite activities is gathering around a fire with friends and family. Getting out to the woods for a campfire is not always convenient, but Solo Stove makes portable fire pits that allow you to bring bonfires to your backyard, patio, and even your tabletop. Solo Stove's Black Friday Sale is currently offering the brand's smokeless stainless steel fire pits for their lowest prices ever. Right now, the Solo Stove Black Friday deals have fire pits up to 40% off.
Earlier this fall, Solo Stove introduced an all-new tabletop version of their portable fire pit. A perfectly small and easy to transport centerpiece, the Mesa lets you bring warmth and marshmallow roasting right to the table. Available in six seasonal colors, the tabletop fire pit comes with a foldable stand and the signature Solo Stove 360º airflow technology to ignite wood or pellets in no time at all for smokeless flames. What's even better is that this great holiday gift is on sale for $80 for a limited time.
With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide.
Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. All the fire pits and accessories are built to last, but every Solo Stove product also has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little extra peace of mind. In addition to the deals on the best-selling Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has deals on bundles, Oprah's favorite Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood.
Ahead, shop all the best fire pit deals and bundles from the Solo Stove Black Friday sale.
This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy.
Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes.
Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list.
Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit.
The simple Solo Stove Grill design allows you to cook some burgers, drumsticks and more without worrying about settings on an LED screen. This bundle comes with the Solo Stove Grill, short stand, a few grill tools, shelter, carry case, fire starters and some charcoal briquettes.
