Fire pits are the epitome of cool summer nights — you get to warm up next to a fire while you toast marshmallows and just soak in the fresh air. To host a proper bonfire this summer, you obviously need a reliable fire pit. Whether you're on the hunt for a first fire pit or a new fire pit or even an outdoor pizza oven, the Solo Stove Summer Sale is full of quality fire pits and more patio and camping essentials, all of which are on sale for up to 45% off.

Shop Solo Stove's Sale

In addition to the Solo Stove Summer Sale, the brand is hosting a flash sale on the Bonfire Fire Pit for this weekend only. From June 17 to Sunday, June 19, you can get 45% off on the Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit. So, you can save $180 on the fire pit that's built to last through all your backyard parties and camping adventures.

Bonfire Solo Stove Bonfire This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor fun. $400 $220 Buy Now

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and campfires that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. All the fire pits and accessories are built to last, but every Solo Stove product also has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little extra peace of mind. In addition to the deals on the Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits, the Solo Stove Summer Sale also has deals on bundles, the new Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine (including firewood).

Below, shop our favorite grills, fire pits and bundles from the Solo Stove Summer Sale.

Ranger Solo Stove Ranger Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your summer barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. $300 $200 Buy Now

Yukon Solo Stove Yukon The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit. $750 $430 Buy Now

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating. $625 $470 Buy Now

Grill Ultimate Bundle Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle The simple Solo Stove Grill design allows you to cook some burgers, drumsticks and more without worrying about settings on an LED screen. This bundle comes with the Solo Stove Grill, short stand, a few grill tools, shelter, carry case, fire starters and some charcoal briquettes. $775 $550 Buy Now

Lite Solo Stove Lite This mini stove is perfect for solo camping trips or just cooking up a fiery snack in your own backyard. $90 $65 Buy Now

Campfire Solo Stove Campfire The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking trips. $150 $105 Buy Now

Titan Solo Stove Titan It cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food as soon as just a few minutes. $110 $70 Buy Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. $570 $335 Buy Now

Ranger Ultimate Bundle Solo Stove Ranger Ultimate Bundle Get ready to toast some marshmallows and roast hotdogs all summer long with the Solo Stove Ranger Ultimate Bundle. It includes the Ranger fire pit, Ranger shield, stand, shelter (to give your fire pit some protection against the weather), lid, handle, fire pit tools, roasting sticks and a carry case. $855 $505 Buy Now

