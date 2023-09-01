Sales & Deals

Solo Stove Labor Day Sale: Save Up to $300 On Fire Pits, Stoves, Ovens and More

By Wesley Horvath
Published: 9:38 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

Solo Stove's fire pits, pizza ovens and accessories are steeply discounted for Labor Day weekend.

A good fire pit can instantly transform your outdoor space into a place made for memories, s'mores included. No matter the size of your backyard, porch, balcony or patio, Solo Stove makes some of the best fire pits designed to minimize smoke — giving you the perfect backyard bonfire.

Solo Stove is currently offering up to $300 off its popular smokeless fire pits that are perfect for Labor Day get-togethers, camping, and so much more. Now is the time to enjoy the great outdoors as summer winds down and we prepare for fall.

Shop the Solo Stove Labor Day Sale

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. Solo Stove's compact fire pits and camp stoves are totally moveable, so wherever the party goes, your fire pit can follow.

Solo Stove Mesa

Solo Stove Mesa
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Mesa

With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. 

$130 $80

Shop Now

Bonfire 2.0

Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire 2.0

This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. 

$400 $240

Shop Now

Ranger 2.0

Ranger 2.0
Solo Stove

Ranger 2.0

Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. 

$300 $200

Shop Now

Yukon 2.0

Yukon 2.0
Solo Stove

Yukon 2.0

The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit.

$750 $440

Shop Now

In addition to the deals on fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has steep discounts on bundles, Oprah's favorite Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood and pellet adapters. Ahead, check out more of the best deals at Solo Stove to treat yourself to some outdoor fun this season.

Titan Camping Stove

Titan Camping Stove
Solo Stove

Titan Camping Stove

Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes. 

$110 $85

Shop Now

Pi Pizza Oven

Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove

Pi Pizza Oven

Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list. 

$520 $400

Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. 

$570 $330

Shop Now

Campfire

Campfire
Solo Stove

Campfire

The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking and camping trips. 

$150 $105

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023. 

