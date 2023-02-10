Solo Stove Winter Sale: Save Up to 35% On Fire Pits, Including the Newly Launched Mesa XL
As the chilly yet cozy winter nights are soon to turn into spring, one of our favorite activities is gathering around a fire with friends and family. Getting out to the woods for a campfire is not always convenient, but Solo Stove makes portable fire pits that allow you to bring bonfires right to your backyard, patio, and even to your tabletop. Solo Stove's Winter Sale is currently offering all of the brand's most popular smokeless stainless steel fire pits for up to 35% off.
Today, Solo Stove introduced the latest addition to its line of fire pits: the Mesa XL. A bigger version of the tabletop Mesa that dropped last fall, this new fire pit is just as smokeless and portable to enhance the ambiance of any table. A perfectly small and easy to transport centerpiece, the Mesa and Mesa XL are both on sale in six different colors. They also come with a foldable stand and the signature Solo Stove 360º airflow technology to ignite wood or pellets in no time at all for smokeless flames.
With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide.
Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. All the fire pits and accessories are built to last, but every Solo Stove product also has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little extra peace of mind. In addition to the deals on the best-selling Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has deals on bundles, Oprah's favorite Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood.
Ahead, shop all the best fire pit deals and bundles from the Solo Stove sale.
This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy.
Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes.
Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list.
Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
