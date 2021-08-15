Sophie Turner Shares New Pics of 'Birthday Boy' Joe Jonas
Happy birthday to Joe Jonas! The musician turned 32 on Sunday, and his wife, Sophie Turner, couldn't help but celebrate with new pics.
The Game of Thrones star shared two new snaps of her husband on Instagram, seemingly from his birthday celebration. The "Cake By the Ocean" singer looks at the camera in one pic, while a "Happy Birthday" banner is displayed behind him. The second shot shows Joe striking a pose in front of a shimmery backdrop.
"Birthday boy 🥳," Sophie captioned the post.
Nick Jonas also sent some love to his brother, writing, "Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. You deserve all the happiness in the world."
"Happy birthday @joejonas love you dude!!!" Kevin Jonas added in his own post. "Dance your face off today!"
See more family tributes below.
See more on Joe in the video below.
