Sophie Turner has a regal new gig. The actress is set to voice Princess Charlotte in the upcoming HBO Max and 20th Television The Prince animated series.

Creator Gary Janetti -- who voices Prince George -- posted the first sneak peek of Tuner as the 5-year-old princess on Saturday. The Halloween-themed clip shows Kate Middleton and Prince William's three kids getting ready to celebrate the holiday. Prince George begins by telling viewers that he and his siblings are dressing up as the Three Little Pigs.

However, Charlotte enters dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Prince Louis is a vampire.

"Come on, it's a group costume! It doesn't work unless we all do it," George sasses, with Turner's Charlotte, quipping, "Maybe say you're Ariana Grande's pet pig?"

The Prince parodies the royal family through the eyes of the 7-year-old royal.

Alan Cumming voices George’s butler Owen, Lucy Punch and Iwan Rheon are Middleton and William, Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Frances de la Tour is Queen Elizabeth II.

Back in April, amid the lockdowns, animated George had a message for everyone quarantining at home amid the ongoing pandemic. He began by singing his own royal rendition of "Imagine," before saying, "Just kidding, just kidding! So out of touch. Cringe, am I right?"

He then went on to share his best advice for staying indoors. "Hang in there. Keep making your little workout videos and cooking tutorials. It's all helping," Janetti's George says in the clip. "Not really, but who cares? Try to stay positive. And above all, be kind to your servants. They're doing the best they can. Even though lunch f**king sucked today."

No release date has been set.

