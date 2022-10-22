Eye for style! Sosie Bacon shared her top accessory secrets with ET while celebrating the launch of Chanel's 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20.

The Smile actress, who has inherited parents Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love of acting, has picked up some style advice from them too.

"My mom always says, 'It's not a present if it's not jewelry.' ... Jewelry is so awesome and beautiful. I will never be upset about getting it," she noted.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Her go-to pieces: "I have a necklace that says my name that I got on the Lower East Side in New York that's sturdy and pretty. ... I wear a lot of gold and simple jewelry mostly, and I'm really liking layering with chains. ... I love Chanel's new line because it's small and delicate."

As for how to nail the stacked look, Bacon recommends sticking to one metal and making sure not to pile on too many necklaces at once.

"I don't usually mix metals myself. ... My advice is just to try not to get them tangled," she spilled.

The 13 Reasons Why star also suggests never leaving the house without a few standout pieces to complete your look.

"Sometimes I feel naked without jewelry," she said. "I think it falls against your bone structure really well and enhances it. ... It's an added element."

