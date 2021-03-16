'Southern Charm' Alum Ashley Jacobs Engaged to Boyfriend Mike Appel

Southern Charm alum Ashley Jacobs is engaged. Jacobs shared the news on her Instagram along with a series of sweet photos kissing her fiancé, Mike Appel, and showing off her new ring.

"My fiancé!! (Kinda has a nice “ring” to it!) 💍 Special thank you to @people and @ninedaves for covering our engagement story♥️," she wrote next to the series of photos.

According to People, Appel popped the question while the pair was on a snow mobile ride in Park City, Utah.

"After a year and half of dating, we can both agree that this adventure we're on together is just getting started," Jacobs told People. "We're a great team and we can't wait for what's ahead! Buckle up!"

The pair met in the former reality TV star's hometown of Santa Barbara, California.

"I was taking a picture of the ocean sunset when Mike kindly interrupted and asked, 'Would you like me to get a picture with you in it?'" Jacobs recalled. "We sparked up a conversation after that. Mike is from Los Angeles and he asked, 'Do you ever come to L.A.?' I thought to myself, 'No,' but responded with, 'Not that often.' I then reminded myself I previously dated someone who lived in South Carolina, so L.A. is nothing in terms of distance."

Jacobs was previously linked to her Southern Charm co-star, Thomas Ravenel, and their drama-filled relationship played out on the show.

The 35-year-old registered nurse went from living anonymously to living quite publicly on Bravo’s Southern Charm in May of 2017. After several tense interactions with Thomas’ ex, Kathryn Dennis, the pair decided to split, calling it quits for good in 2018. Jacobs left Charleston, South Carolina, and moved back to California in February of 2019.

Ravenel parted ways with Bravo in 2018 in the wake of various allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him, all of which he’s denied.

