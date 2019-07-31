Don’t cross Madison LeCroy.

The Southern Charm gang is slowly learning that, and ET has your exclusive first look at Danni Baird’s lesson from this week’s all-new episode. The Charmers are still in Colorado on their ski trip, just after Madison and Shep Rose’s tense chat first teased in last week’s "next on" preview. For a refresher, Madison is telling Shep that she thinks it’s “sad that your opinion weighs so heavily” on her relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Austen Kroll. Shep then asks Madison, "What do you think you know about me? I have nothing to hide."

"You sure about that?" she then asks, before making some sort of shocking revelation that rocks the house. ET’s sneak peek picks up in the aftermath of Madison’s revelation, which remains a mystery, but obviously shook Danni.

"Madison, shut the f**k up!" Danni tells Madison, as she recounts her conversation with Shep to Kathryn Dennis and Craig Conover. "The whole ‘talking facts’ crap? You truly don’t know what you’re talking about. And you are hurting people that shouldn’t be hurt. I’m on your team, so why the f**k are you acting like this?"

"Go chain-smoke your menthols and get the f**k out of my face," Madison fires back, to which Danni asks, "Why the f**k are you even here?" before calling Madison a "psychopath."

Watch the heated exchange play out here:

Danni heads outside to cool off, literally and figuratively, and to vent with Kathryn.



"It is, like, absolutely insane," she tells Kathryn. "She was attacking Shep and then drug me into it, and it’s not even worth getting upset over, but it’s, like, so hurtful. Like, I can’t imagine doing that to somebody."

"Just let it go in one ear and out the other," Kathryn offers, in a moment that kind of plays like a role reversal for the pals, with Kathryn helping Danni collect her thoughts.

"Why would Austen even say that?" Danni ponders. "Like, I just don’t understand. What is wrong with the two of them? I don’t know…"

You’ll have to tune in to Southern Charm on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what exactly Madison “revealed” and the resulting aftermath. In the meantime, catch up on ET’s Southern Charm exclusives with the links below.

