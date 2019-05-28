Some love stories end sooner than expected.

Such is the case for Southern Charm: New Orleans stars Reagan and Jeff Charleston, who split after filming season one of the Bravo series. In ET’s exclusive first look at the season two premiere, the former couple explains why they went their separate ways.

“How do I even begin to explain how things have changed in my life?” Reagan asks. “Jeff and I were married for six years. We were young and we fell in love.”

“As time went on, the bad times kept getting worse,” Jeff admits, just before a montage of rough moments from season one plays out, including Reagan celebrating the fact that she wasn’t pregnant, much to Jeff’s dismay.

“Five months after the pregnancy test, we separated,” Reagan shares. “Almost a year later, the divorce is all but final.”

“Jeff wanted a family, but there was no way I was going to bring a child into the world in that constant upheaval,” she says.

In a bit of a plot twist, Reagan’s in now remarried and expecting her first child, a baby girl. The 31-year-old dropped the surprise news over Memorial Day weekend, telling People, “This is my second chance at love, at being happy, at a stable marriage, at having a family.”

Reagan and her new husband, Reece Thomas, secretly walked down the aisle earlier this year. The pair previously dated more than a decade ago and reconnected after Reagan’s split from Jeff. Southern Charm: New Orleans fans will get to see this love story unfold over the course of season two.

“Especially after my divorce, it was so nice to have someone who felt familiar,” Reagan shared. “I had spent months living on my own in the French Quarter, living an independent life. And right when I felt ready to start dating again, Reece came back in my life. It felt like serendipity. Like everything happened for a reason. There’s no other way to describe it: It just feels right.”

Southern Charm: New Orleans season two premieres Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

