Olivia Flowers is ready to unleash on Austen Kroll.

ET's sneak peek at the next, all-new episode of Southern Charm picks up in the middle of the cast's trip to Jamaica, after news breaks in the press about Austen and Taylor Ann Green's hookup, which the group uncovered month before. Now, they're forced to rehash it all as more reports leak out, the details of which have Olivia questioning whether her ex and her former bestie have been truthful about what went down between them.

"Olivia, do you think you're gonna try to, like, talk to Taylor tonight?" Craig Conover asks at a group dinner. "Or, like, squash it?"

"The fact that the articles and stuff dropped today and I haven't heard a single word from her?" Olivia replies. "I mean, did y'all talk about it?"

"I mean, yes," Craig shares. "I think she just feels bad."

"We don't know about him," he continues, gesturing toward Austen, who's within earshot but seemingly not paying attention to the conversation.

"Taylor does feel bad," Craig says. "He's the one who said, like, 'I didn't do anything wrong.' She didn't say that. Has he apologized to you?"

Olivia shakes her head, no, and Craig brings Austen into the chat.

"Why haven't you apologized to Olivia?" he asks.

"I haven't had a chance to talk to her," Austen claims, despite the fact that they're at a meal together. "But I guess that I could."

"He does literally not know how to do that," Olivia scoffs.

"What? To apologize?" Austen asks.

"To take ownership to anything..." she tells him, as Taylor watches on from the other end of the table.

"I'm f**king, like, exhausted by the whole thing, to be honest, and uh..." Auten laments.

"'Cause you've gone through it," Olivia sarcastically interjects. "This whole thing's been exhausting for you. I actually feel bad for all the things you've gone through with it. Poor f**king thing."

Watch the tense exchange play out here:

"Yeah, it's f**king exhausting," Austen replies, ignoring Olivia's tone. "Like, the never-ending f**king carousel."

"What carousel is that? For you to say it's like, you're tired of talking about something, like, s**t-storm that you have been a part of causing," she rattles off. "Don't do dumb s**t and you won't have to be talked about."

"Olivia, you are so up and down and hot and cold," Austen fires back. "It's like, one day you're like, 'I f**king hate you...' and then the next day, you're calling me."

This is all, of course, playing out as Olivia combats grief, still in mourning from her brother's death just weeks prior.

"That's because things are coming out about y'all, up and down, up and down, like, I don't have the truth or consistency about anything," she spouts. "And now I'm also dealing with the fact that you f**ked a friend of mine. So, it's like, forgive me if my emotions are a little up and down."

"I couldn't have been more honest with you that that didn't happen," Austen throws back. "Over and over and over."

Months later, it doesn't seem like much has improved between Austen and Olivia.

"I thought it would get better," Olivia confessed to ET at BravoCon, after sharing her hopes for improvement before the premiere.

"The shock really came from her, not him, unfortunately," she said in September. "[Our] friendship, you'll see on the season, very up and down. And I just, I don't know. I kind of feel like I lost two people at once. ... I mean, it's cordial, and that was about as good as it's gonna get for us."

As for Austen, he at least has a tangible takeaway.

"Don't kiss your buddy's exes," he shared at BravoCon. Taylor previously dated Shep Rose, who introduced Austen to the Southern Charm circle.

Moving forward, Austen says he'll have to retrain hit gut, as it's steered him wrong in the past -- including in the Taylor-Olivia saga.

"Honestly, just attempting to grow as much as I possibly can, which I feel like there is a lot of growth that has come, but it's, of course, being masked by all the drama that is currently happening," he noted.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: