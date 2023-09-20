Go Inside 'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy's Home (Exclusive)

Madison LeCroy is taking ET inside her home. ET's Brice Sander got the exclusive look at the Southern Charm star's four-bedroom, four-bath home that she shares with her husband, Brett Randle, and her 10-year-old son, Hudson.

The nearly 3,000 square foot Charleston, South Carolina, pad includes a state-of-the-art kitchen that Madison uses "all the time" and a peaceful primary suite of her and Brett, whom she wed last year.

Madison told ET that she's still in the honeymoon phase with her man, admitting, "I don't think I'm ever going to not be. I'm that obsessed. I'm not gonna lie."

Inside the couple's suite is a closet dedicated to workout clothes, which Madison puts to good use in a downstairs gym. The epic room is complete with a cold plunge tank that she uses four to five times a week, as well as a sauna.

Then there's the guest house, which Madison, a hairstylist, has transformed into her glam room.

"I do everything in here. This is where I hold all of my Amazon Lives," she said, before jokingly pointing to herself and noting, "This takes a lot of work, so hair, makeup. If an occasional client wants to come by."

Madison uses the drawers in the guest house kitchen to store her sunglasses, and houses the rest of her clothes in the boutique-style closet. That closet includes a drawer full of swimsuits.

"I think of swimsuits like a paper plate. I never wear it more than once," she said, before noting that she can't "even guess" how many swimsuits she has, admitting that the number is "like, cringe."

Outside, things are just as impressive, as Madison takes pride in her yard, which has won Yard of the Month three times.

"My flower boxes, my swing, everything, this is where the money goes," she told ET, before sitting down for an interview about Southern Charm's upcoming ninth season, on which Brett is finally set to appear.

"It's nerve-racking, I think, for him, but I think he's doing pretty good," she said of her husband. "I was impressed."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to see more from Madison. Find where to watch by checking your local listings.

