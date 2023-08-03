It's all about to go south on Southern Charm. On Thursday, Bravo released the highly-anticipated trailer for the show's upcoming ninth season, which teased hookups, tragedy and drama, as well as the addition of some new faces.

The trailer sees much of the gang in a period of transition, as Shep Rose returns from his Australian getaway to rumors that his ex, Taylor Ann Green, hooked up with his best friend, Austen Kroll, who also happens to be the ex of her best friend, Olivia Flowers.

Elsewhere, Craig Conover is focused on his home renovations and his relationship with Paige DeSorbo, while Madison LeCroy is reveling in newlywed life with Brett Randle. For her part, the newly coupled up Venita Aspen is no longer focused on her feud with Madison, but rather her new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. Through it all, Leva Bonaparte remains the voice of reason.

As for the cast's newest additions, Jarrett "JT" Thomas is a successful southern eccentric with a loud personality, who has his eye on Taylor as a potential girlfriend. Rod Razavi, a staple in the Charleston social scene and a quintessential southern gent, is totally focused on Olivia, despite any complications that may bring. And then there's Rodrigo Reyes, an interior designer with a longterm beau who's been keeping much of the cast grounded for years.

Kathryn Dennis, who's been a part of the show since the beginning, will not appear on the upcoming episodes, as she announced her exit after season 8.

Austen and Taylor's hookup will be at the forefront on the upcoming season. ET learned of the situation in March, with a source revealing that the duo "hooked up just days after taping the [season 8] reunion."

"They're all just finding out about it now and it's sending shockwaves through the cast," the source added, with a second source noting that the situation felt "like a betrayal on a new level."

Season 9 of Southern Charm will premiere Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Dead at 36 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Taylor Ann Green Mourns Late Brother Worth in Moving Tribute

Alex Rodriguez Allegedly Pursued Madison LeCroy Multiple Times

'Southern Charm' Stars Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green Hooked Up

Related Gallery