Taylor Ann Green is mourning her older brother following his death. After Worth Green died on June 8, his Southern Charm star sister took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to him.

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," Taylor began of her brother, who was 36 at the time of his death. "June 8th, 2023 The Lord called you home."

"We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh," she continued. "I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ. You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day."

She continued her post by sharing a Groucho Marx quote that read, "Blessed are the cracked, for they are the ones who let light in."

Taylor concluded by sharing that, prior to his death, Worth "was getting ready to embark on a new adventure with my dad and a charity called Terra Firma," and requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the organization in his honor.

Taylor's ex, Shep Rose, commented on her post, writing, "I could say so much about knowing and loving Worth. But I think this Kerouac quote encapsulates him quite nicely..."

"The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time," the quote read, "the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue center light pop and everybody goes 'Awww!'"

Taylor's sister, Catie King, first revealed Worth's death on Instagram, writing, "You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. 'I love you to the moon and back.'"

Days later, the Green family confirmed the tragic news in a statement to ET.

"Worth left this world on top of the world -- he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," Taylor and her family told ET in a statement. "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends."

"Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father," the family statement continued. "We kindly ask for privacy at this time."

According to his online obituary, Worth, who was born Richard Worthington Green, was a "beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible."

"Worth loved his family dearly. Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart. He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader," the obituary read. "Most recently he met the woman he adored and treasured. Caroline brought so much joy to his life. He loved her enough to bring her home to his family and was beginning to plan a future with her by his side. Friends too numerous to name will miss the exuberant love for life that Worth brought to them."

