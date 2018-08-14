Thomas Ravenel apparently just bid farewell to Southern Charm.

The surprising news arrived via a tweet from the businessman and politician, who wrote in his private account, “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I’ve decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

This summer, two women accused Ravenel of sexual assault, prompting Bravo and the reality star to mutually decide it would be best for him to skip the season five reunion in June. And Haymaker, the production company behind Southern Charm, launched an investigation into the matter. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The 56-year-old former State Treasurer of South Carolina has been a fixture on the Bravo show since it began in 2014. His storyline most recently centered around his girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, as well as his custody battle with his ex, Kathryn Dennis, over their children, Kensie and Saint.

Jacobs defended their relationship at the taping for the show's reunion amid rumors that she is only after fortune and fame.

In July, ET sat down with co-star Patricia Altschul, who didn’t address the sexual assault allegations, but she did offer her candid opinion of Revenel and Jacobs’ relationship.

“My new favorite word is ‘famewhore,’” she said. “I love to use it whenever possible, so... famewhore! Famewhore! Famewhore! I think it's hard to fall in love after five dates. Call me a skeptic, and the fact that she was so adamant about getting a ring, getting clothes, getting jewelry, getting Vuitton luggage, I mean, it seemed a little too obvious to just be love.”

