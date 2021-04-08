'Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks

Kathryn Dennis is embracing her body. The Southern Charm star took to Instagram Thursday to show off her stretch marks and encouraged other moms to do the same.

"Be proud of your stretch marks!! I hope I get more one day ☺️ #ProudMommy #iamnotashamed," the reality star captioned the photo of herself in a gold, strappy bikini.

The caption seems to hint that the mom of two would be open to having more children one day. Dennis shares two children, Kensington, 7, and Saint, 4, with ex and former Southern Charm co-star, Thomas Ravenel.

Dennis told ET back in February that she "definitely" sees a future with her new man, Chleb Ravenell, (no relation to her ex) and says he's best friends with her kids.

"We fight like a normal couple, but with every fight there's a lot more understanding that comes from it, you know?" she said. "And I feel that I've become much more of an adult through this experience and so has he. I definitely feel like we're building a really great future together. Not just a future, we're building a great one."

The pair started dating back in October and have been inseparable since. Late last month she shared a photo of her and Ravenell in Miami, from the same trip the swimsuit snap seems to be from.

"Mami and Papi in Miami," she captioned the photo of her with her legs across Ravenell's lap.

