In a tearful and intense first look at the upcoming reunion of Bravo's hit series, Southern Hospitality, host Andy Cohen delves deeply into the drama and heartache that defined the season for Leva Bonaparte and her vibrant staff at Republic.

Set against the backdrop of Republic, King Street's renowned establishment, the reunion promises to unravel the tangled web of emotions and conflicts that have gripped viewers throughout the rollercoaster season.

Joined by a cast of larger-than-life personalities, including Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Will Kulp, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, Emmy Sharrett, and Lucía Peña, the reunion offers a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the lives of these dynamic individuals.

In the gripping clip, emotions run high as Leva addresses the dramatic staff shake-ups at Republic, while Mia and Lucía seize the opportunity to voice their perspectives. Sparks fly as Maddi and Bradley confront each other over swirling rumors of infidelity, prompting Andy to probe further into the explosive revelations.

As the tension mounts, the group revisits their eventful trip to Miami, with heated exchanges surrounding Oisin's beach outburst and the aftermath of Lucía and Bradley's hookup. Joe finds himself in the hot seat for exposing the cast's group chat, igniting tears from Emmy as she and Will hold him accountable for his actions.

Amid the drama, the cast shares updates on their dating lives, only to be blindsided by TJ's bombshell revelation about rumors of a recent hookup in the Bravo universe, putting Joey-bottles on the defensive once again.

Viewers can catch the highly anticipated reunion on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, following the season 2 finale airing on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The entire season is available to stream on Peacock.

