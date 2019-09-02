Burgeoning Spanish pop star Joana Sainz Garcia was tragically killed early Sunday morning in a freak accident during a music festival in Las Berlanas, Spain.

The 30-year-old entertainer, who was on stage performing with the Super Hollywood Orchestra, was fatally hit by a cartridge ejected from a pyrotechnic device, according to El Diario Montañés.

She was reportedly knocked unconscious by the cartridge and was rushed to the Hospital Complex of Avila, where she was later pronounced dead. The horrifying accident occurred during the last night of a four-day festival.

The local municipal government of Las Berlanas, which organized the music festival, shared their condolences in a post of Facebook.

"From the Municipal Corporation of Las Berlanas and as representatives of the whole town, we want to extend our condolences to the relatives of Joanna, the girl from the Super Hollywood group who died yesterday in our town, as well as to all her groupmates," the post shared in Spanish. "Thank you very much Johana Sainz. You are in our memory.”

The incident is reportedly being investigated by local authorities who are looking into the Catalan company who supplied the cartridges in question, as well as the León-based company responsible for the materials inside the pyrotechnic device.

Super Hollywood Orchestra’s promoter, Prones 1SL, also shared their thoughts and prayers, writing on Facebook, "[On behalf of] Prones 1SL agency, that represents the Super Hollywood Orchestra, and all our staff, musicians, assembly, and artists, in general, [we] express our most heartfelt condolences to the family, partner, and friends for the loss of our colleague Joana."

"She always showed exemplary behavior, both personal and artistic, in addition to a great human quality. It's going to be very difficult for all of us to overcome her absence. We will always remember you, Joana. R.I.P."

Isidro López, owner of Prones 1SL, told El Diario Montañés that the Super Hollywood Orchestra has used pyrotechnics in over 2,000 performances and never had a problem in the past.

