Splitting Up Together is getting the Halloween treatment -- and they've recruited some pretty spot-on guest stars for the occasion!

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of the ABC comedy, in which Oliver Hudson's character, Martin, gets quite a scare while fixing a leaky pipe under his home. Little did he know, he was about to be surprised by The Americans' Costa Ronin and Hereditary star Milly Shapiro.

"Who are you?" a startled Hudson asks Ronin, who suddenly appears to his right.

"I'm House Inspection. The lady with the disapproving face hired me," Ronin replies. "You must be Martin. I was specifically told not to let Martin handle things around here."

"Rude. Alright, well I'm going to have some words with..." Hudson continues, before turning to his left to see Shapiro calmly stroking a creepy doll. "What the f**k?"

"Don't be startled, Esmerelda," Shapiro coos. "I came down here to relax. Your wife said it was OK, but told me if I saw you to discourage any further house repairs."

Hudson yells out for his wife, but, as Shapiro warns, he's on his own. "I don't think she can hear your cries," she says menacingly.

Splitting Up Together airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the show in the video player below.

