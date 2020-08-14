SSENSE Sale: Enjoy Sitewide Free Shipping & Returns

SSENSE is the best website to shop if you're looking for the coolest luxury and streetwear fashion brands! The online retailer carries designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy, Raf Simons, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Valentino, Dior and more with many new styles recently added to the site.

Shop both menswear and womenswear on their site, and now enjoy free shipping and returns. SSENSE is offering free shipping and returns on all orders to the U.S. and Canada.

Shop the newest arrivals at SSENSE.

Check out ET Style's top picks from their new arrivals, ahead.

Adidas Lotta Volkova Low-Top Sneakers Adidas Ssense Adidas Lotta Volkova Low-Top Sneakers Adidas A fun twist on a classic pair of Adidas sneakers. Add these to any outfit for an instantly cool upgrade. $120 at Ssense

Multicolor Seersucker Check Midi Dress GANNI Ssense Multicolor Seersucker Check Midi Dress GANNI This printed midi dress from GANNI is the perfect transitional dress for fall. $255 at Ssense

Beige Sherpa "The Small Traveller" Tote Marc Jacobs Ssense Beige Sherpa "The Small Traveller" Tote Marc Jacobs This fuzzy tote is trendy yet simple, and a must have for fall. $250 at Ssense

Brown Acetate Square Sunglasses Chloé Ssense Brown Acetate Square Sunglasses Chloé These large square sunglasses make a bold statement. $350 at Ssense

SSENSE Exclusive Beige Terry Beachwood Lounge Pants Gil Rodriguez SSENSE SSENSE Exclusive Beige Terry Beachwood Lounge Pants Gil Rodriguez These terry-cloth joggers are both stylish and comfortable. They'll be a great addition to your work from home wardrobe. $105 at Ssense

