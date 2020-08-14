Shopping

SSENSE Sale: Enjoy Sitewide Free Shipping & Returns

Published
Ssense sale
Courtesy of Ssense

SSENSE is the best website to shop if you're looking for the coolest luxury and streetwear fashion brands! The online retailer carries designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy, Raf Simons, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Valentino, Dior and more with many new styles recently added to the site.

Shop both menswear and womenswear on their site, and now enjoy free shipping and returns. SSENSE is offering free shipping and returns on all orders to the U.S. and Canada. 

Shop the newest arrivals at SSENSE.

Check out ET Style's top picks from their new arrivals, ahead. 

Adidas Lotta Volkova Low-Top Sneakers
Adidas
Adidas Lotta Volkova Low-Top Sneakers
Ssense
Adidas Lotta Volkova Low-Top Sneakers
Adidas

A fun twist on a classic pair of Adidas sneakers. Add these to any outfit for an instantly cool upgrade. 

Multicolor Seersucker Check Midi Dress
GANNI
GANNI Check Midi Dress
Ssense
Multicolor Seersucker Check Midi Dress
GANNI

This printed midi dress from GANNI is the perfect transitional dress for fall. 

Beige Sherpa "The Small Traveller" Tote
Marc Jacobs
Beige Sherpa "The Small Traveller" Tote
Ssense
Beige Sherpa "The Small Traveller" Tote
Marc Jacobs

This fuzzy tote is trendy yet simple, and a must have for fall. 

Brown Acetate Square Sunglasses
Chloé
Chloe Brown Acetate Square Sunglasses
Ssense
Brown Acetate Square Sunglasses
Chloé

These large square sunglasses make a bold statement. 

SSENSE Exclusive Beige Terry Beachwood Lounge Pants
Gil Rodriguez
SSENSE Exclusive Beige Terry Beachwood Lounge Pants
SSENSE
SSENSE Exclusive Beige Terry Beachwood Lounge Pants
Gil Rodriguez

These terry-cloth joggers are both stylish and comfortable. They'll be a great addition to your work from home wardrobe. 

 

