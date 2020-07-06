Shopping

Ssense Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Fashion and Accessories

Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The website is offering up to 70% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy and Raf Simons, with many new brands recently added to the sale.

No promo code is needed and shipping to the US is free at the Ssense sale when you spend over $200.

Score a discount on a designer sneaker you've been eyeing or on a chic bag from top brands. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great designer deal.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's top picks from the online retailer's pre-summer sale.

Alexander Wang Black Satin Mini Attica Fanny Pack

Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang

A stylish satin fanny pack to hold your essentials.

REGULARLY $650

White and Blue Lauren Sneakers by Chloé 

Chloé
Ssense
Chloé

These Chloé sneakers feature scalloped detailing.

REGULARLY $495

SSENSE Exclusive Black Medusa Hoodie by Versace

Versace
Ssense
Versace

A comfy designer drawstring hoodie.

REGULARLY $545

Yellow Vulcanized Low Sneakers by Off-White

Off-White
Ssense
Off-White

Bright yellow low-top suede and canvas sneakers with a round toe.

REGULARLY $310

Black Party Loafers by Martiniano 

Martiniano
Ssense
Martiniano

Versatile buffed flats with a pointed toe.

REGULARY $560

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

