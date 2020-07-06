Ssense Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Fashion and Accessories

Ssense is having a sale on the coolest luxury brands and streetwear in fashion! The website is offering up to 70% off on designer pieces from top brands such as Balmain, Kenzo, Givenchy and Raf Simons, with many new brands recently added to the sale.

No promo code is needed and shipping to the US is free at the Ssense sale when you spend over $200.

Score a discount on a designer sneaker you've been eyeing or on a chic bag from top brands. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great designer deal.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's top picks from the online retailer's pre-summer sale.

Alexander Wang Black Satin Mini Attica Fanny Pack

Black Satin Mini Attica Fanny Pack Alexander Wang Alexander Wang Black Satin Mini Attica Fanny Pack Alexander Wang A stylish satin fanny pack to hold your essentials. REGULARLY $650 $501 at Ssense

White and Blue Lauren Sneakers by Chloé

White and Blue Lauren Sneakers Chloé Ssense White and Blue Lauren Sneakers Chloé These Chloé sneakers feature scalloped detailing. REGULARLY $495 $361 at Ssense

SSENSE Exclusive Black Medusa Hoodie by Versace

SSENSE Exclusive Black Medusa Hoodie Versace Ssense SSENSE Exclusive Black Medusa Hoodie Versace A comfy designer drawstring hoodie. REGULARLY $545 $349 at Ssense

Yellow Vulcanized Low Sneakers by Off-White

Yellow Vulcanized Low Sneakers Off-White Ssense Yellow Vulcanized Low Sneakers Off-White Bright yellow low-top suede and canvas sneakers with a round toe. REGULARLY $310 $245 at Ssense

Black Party Loafers by Martiniano

Black Party Loafers Martiniano Ssense Black Party Loafers Martiniano Versatile buffed flats with a pointed toe. REGULARY $560 $414 at Ssense

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

