Stacey Dash has had a major change of heart when it comes to her political views. In a new interview with DailyMailTV, the outspoken Clueless star apologized for her past controversial comments, slammed her time at Fox News and said she no longer supports former President Donald Trump.

Dash, 54, joined Fox News as an on-air commentator in 2014 but the network decided not to renew her contract in 2017. She caused plenty of controversy during her time at Fox News, including when she was suspended in 2015 after she made a profanity-laden remark on-air about former President Barack Obama. ET has reached out to Fox News for comment.

"I've lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News," Dash now says. "I was the angry, conservative, Black woman and at that time in my life, it was who I was. I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger."

"I'm not a victim of anyone," she continues. "Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor."

Dash has made headlines for extremely controversial statements in recent years, including her comments to ET in 2016 that transgender people should pee in bushes and that feminism was ruining men.

"There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them," Dash says, looking back. "They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy."

"God has forgiven me, how dare I not forgive someone else," she continues. "I don't want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I've judged, that I apologize for because that's not who I am."

Dash shared that the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January marked a turning point for her.

"I think the Capitol riots were appalling," she says. "When that happened I was like, 'OK, I'm done. I'm truly done.' Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid."

"Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don't belong in," she adds. "But he's not the president. I'm going to give the president that we have right now a chance."

Back in 2016, Dash caused outrage when she called Jesse Williams a "Hollywood plantation slave" after his powerful speech on racism and inequality at the BET Awards.

