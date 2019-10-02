Stacey Dash entered a plea of not guilty to a single charge of domestic battery on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by ET. She is requesting a trial by jury.

Dash states in the court documents, "I cannot afford to hire a lawyer, and want the court to appoint one for me," so the actress will be represented by a public defender in her case.

The 52-year-old Clueless star was taken into custody after an alleged incident that allegedly occurred on Sunday night. According to a cash appearance bond document obtained by ET, Dash’s husband, Jeffrey Marty, paid $500 to bail Dash out of jail on Monday.

According to the Pasco County, Florida, Complaint Affidavit obtained by ET, "On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at approximately 19:45 hours, the defendant Stacey Dash, and the victim, became involved in a verbal argument. The defendant pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed. The defendant was taken into custody for domestic battery and transported to the Land O' Lakes Detention Facility without further incident."

Dash's manager told ET on Monday on her behalf: "On the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2019, actress Stacey Dash and her husband had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb; Pasco County Deputies were dispatched to their residence. No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality. Ms. Dash's husband appeared in court today, September 30, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending."

"The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband -- both the sources' relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented. Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family - no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family's privacy will be respected," the statement concluded.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

