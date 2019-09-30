'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery

Stacey Dash has been arrested.

The 52-year-old Clueless star and former Fox News contributor was taken into custody after an alleged incident that allegedly occurred on Sunday night.

According to the Pasco County, Florida, Complaint Affidavit obtained by ET, "On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at approximately 19:45 hours, the defendant Stacey Dash, and the victim, became involved in a verbal argument. The defendant pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed. The defendant was taken into custody for domestic battery and transported to the Land O Lakes Detention Facility without further incident."

Pasco County, Florida Complaint

Dash was bailed out on $500 at 11:57 a.m. local time in Florida. She’ll have to appear in court at a later date unless the state attorney drops the charges against her.

In the affidavit, the victim's name is redacted in the police report and is simply referred to as "him."

TMZ cites Dash's manager, claiming that the alleged victim is Dash's husband, Jeffrey Marty. The manager claims that Dash was acting in self defense after Marty allegedly attempted to choke her.

ET has reached out to Dash's rep and attorney. ET has already reached out to Marty directly.

