Simone Biles has broken her silence on her brother's arrest in connection to a triple homicide.

The Olympic gymnast took to Twitter on Monday evening to share with her fans that she's "still having a hard time processing last week's news." ET confirmed on Friday that Simone's brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, had been arrested and charged in the case of a New Year's Eve shooting in Ohio.

"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families," Simone wrote. "There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

"I ask everyone to please respect my family's privacy as we deal with our pain," she concluded. "XO."

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

Last week, Tevin was charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of perjury. As of Friday, he was being held at Liberty County Jail in Georgia.

The alleged incident took place this past New Year’s Eve at a Cleveland, Ohio residence and left three men, aged 18 to 23, dead after gunfire broke out.

The Cleveland Police’s Homicide Unit conducted an investigation and identified Tevin as the shooter. According to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, he is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 13.

Simone appeared to have a good relationship with Tevin years ago, having shared several photos of herself with him on Instagram in 2017.

See more in the video below.

