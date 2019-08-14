Bam Margera Arrested for Trespassing Following Public Cry for Help

Bam Margera is still struggling.

The 39-year-old professional skateboarder and former Jackass star was arrested Tuesday night in Los Angeles, an LAPD spokesman tells ET.

According to the spokesman, Margera was arrested on a trespassing charge at 11:56 p.m. at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel after he went into the hotel looking to get a room. Police tell ET that when the hotel staff informed Margera they had no rooms available, he allegedly started harassing individuals inside the hotel. According to the police spokesman, hotel staff asked Margera to leave the property but he would not, so the hotel staff called the police.

Margera's arrest comes after he agreed to enter rehab earlier this month following his very public cry for help and a private meeting with Dr. Phil. A source previously told ET that the TV personality agreed to admit himself to a live-in rehab facility for a program requiring an extended stay that could last between 60 and 90 days.

Margera’s mother, April, who has appeared on several reality shows with him, exclusively spoke with ET about her son’s recent arrest.

“We just want him to get better and to go back to rehab. He obviously is in some kind of psychosis, and he needs help and it’s obvious to everybody that he’s just not OK right now,” April tells ET. “We just want him to get the help that he needs. We just love him and want him to be OK.”

April adds that her son’s behavior is following a pattern, noting, “He hits a wall where he just goes into a bit of a psychotic meltdown and just kind of wigs out. This is the pattern that we’re seeing and we just have to get past this and he needs to comply with everything they’re [medical professionals] saying.”

Margera remains behind bars. His bail has been set at $1,000.

ET has reached out to reps for Margera.

The troubles started earlier this month when Margera posted a video to Instagram saying his family was in “shambles,” and adding, “It’s worse than it’s ever been, ever.” He noted that he “can’t stand” his wife and the mother of his child, Nicole Boyd, and claimed she would use their 18-month-old son, Phoenix, as “bait” were they to separate.

For more on Margera's struggles, watch the clip below:

