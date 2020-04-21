While the rest of the world is in sweatpants, Stanley Tucci's quarantine vibe is extremely sophisticated. The 59-year-old Oscar nominee is clearly enjoying his isolated life in England with his wife, Felicity Blunt, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the actor shared a video of himself, shot by his wife, in their home as he concocted a Negroni from scratch. After she asked him to make her a Negroni, Tucci replied, "Great, do you mind if I get my wine?"

He then proceeded to make his wife the 'Milanese cocktail' while sipping his own drink.

"Mostly people have Negronis on the rocks, but I think actually it's quite nice up," the polished star said while rocking a fitted black polo and matching black jeans.

He then crafted the drink with ice, a double shot of gin or vodka "if you don't like gin," a shot of sweet vermouth ("If you can, find good sweet vermouth. You don't want to use, like, Martini. You know that brand, Martini?"), a single shot of Campari, and garnish with a slice of orange.

He shook up the drink, holding it up to the camera as his wife's hand reached for it.

"Do you want it, Felicity? That will never happen," he teased as she struggled to grip the glass. "Oh my god, you can't grab it while filming? How terrible. You're handicapped."

Fans were thirsty for the actor's video, with one writing, "He can be my bartender any time," and another adding, "😭 being in quarantine has made me appreciate this man so much more!"

Yet another fan expressed her adoration for the star, though she did have some notes on his technique, commenting, "I ❤️ ST and I ❤️ a negroni so one made by ST ... Heaven ... even if he’s handled the orange and the ice. Lucky Felicity :)."

Tucci isn't the only star sharing cocktail recipes. The Barefoot Contessa's Ina Garten also crafted a massive cosmopolitan earlier this month for her fans on Instagram.

For more from celebs in quarantine, watch the clip below:

