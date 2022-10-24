Star Jones loved her time on The View -- but it’s not enough to get her to quit her day job. “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones told ET on Saturday during the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."

Jones, 60, was an original co-host on The View from 1997-2006. During her time, she shared the table with Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar and Debbie Matenopoulos.

In honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, Jones got together with Behar, Matenopoulos and Viera to celebrate. Jones made her most recent appearance on The View in September to promote Divorce Court and clash with the current hosting panel for old times' sake.

Jones has been laying down the gavel and keeping couples in order while they work out their marriage woes since landing her job on Divorce Court this summer. So far, the judge is having a blast on television’s longest-running court TV show.

“I'm having a ball doing literally what I love,” she shared. “I get to be in other people’s business and lay down the law. That's my job.”

For Jones, her new gig gives her the opportunity to help couples work it out and spread a little romance.

“Everybody's entitled to love,” Jones, who is married to Ricardo Lugo, told ET about helping the couples who appear in her courtroom. “I'm a romantic at heart.”

Although Jones is “working hard and loving every minute of it,” she found the time to step out over the weekend to support her friends, Tina and Richard Lawson, at their star-studded event that was titled "Step Into Harlem Nights," to celebrate the 5th anniversary of WACO Theater Center and support that company's artistic and youth mentorship programs.

“My girl Tina and Richard, this is like family to me, we do everything to support each other,” Jones told ET about the importance of her attendance on Saturday night.

“And I am the official auctioneer for WACO [theater], so my job is to get that money,” she shared.

Although she wasn’t on the bench, that didn’t stop her from making sure there was direction. “I try to keep people very focused on why we are here and it's for the young men and the young women whose lives are gonna be impacted on by the audience,” she shared.

