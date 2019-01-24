Hollywood stars can't stop being stylish!



Dressed in Roland Mouret, Taraji P. Henson celebrated her Angeleno Magazine cover at "A Toast to the Globes," presented by WanderLuxxe and Force Fitness, at sbe's HYDE Sunset with Casamigos.

Jordan Strauss

Despite it being a rainy day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Camila Mendes still headed out for a coffee break. The Riverdale star rocked a peach jacket, white tee and Old Navy’s High-Rise compression leggings for the caffeine run.

Michael Simon

On the beauty front, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a bareMinerals Global Beauty Ambassador, celebrated the new BAREPRO Longwear Lipstick at the brand’s #GoodThatLasts event.

Michael Simon

Speaking of looking good, while visiting Good Morning America to talk about anti-snoring device Zyppah (he became a brand ambassador after getting snore-shamed by his son, Shareef O'Neal and Charles Barkley), Shaquille O’Neal bonded with co-host Michael Strahan over the former NBA pro's love of pedicures.

Kerri Lewis/Authentic Brand Group

Everyone's got to eat! Both Post Malone and Jamie Foxx were spotted dining separately at the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, where the rapper appeared to be on a date and the actor was with a large group, while Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, had a romantic oceanside date night at BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica on Jan. 18. The couple was inseparable as they noshed on the classic Caesar salad during dinner and cookies for dessert.



G-Eazy and celeb tattoo artist JonBoy dined with a group of friends at Vandal in New York City on Jan. 12, enjoying a full table that included tortilla soup dumplings, crispy bau buns and old-school chicken parm.

The next day, Ryan Cabrera enjoyed dinner with friends at STK Las Vegas, where he drank Hennessy mojitos and Spark Plugs before playing a dice game at the table.



Also in Vegas, Joanna Krupa celebrated the launch of Elphia Beauty at Las Vegas hot spot APEX Social Club at PALMS Casino Resort.

Stacey Torma

Along with their Vanderpump Rules castmates, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Brittany Cartwright celebrated their birthdays at OMNIA nightclub inside Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Jan. 19. The Bravo TV fam sipped on Belvedere vodka and Avión tequila while enjoying a DJ set from Tiësto, who was celebrating his own birthday with Beau Joie Champagne.

Wolf Productions

U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy took in a performance of MAGIC MIKE LIVE at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 19.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas

Across the country in the Big Apple, NRF President Ellen Davis, Snoop Dogg and Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh all came together at the 5th Annual NRF Foundation Gala at the Sheraton New York Times Square on Jan. 13.

Jared Siskin/PatrickMcMullan.com

Ritesh Rajan looked quite dapper at the NYC premiere for his new show, Russian Doll, on Jan. 23. The Netflix series also stars Natasha Lyonne and is executive produced by Amy Poehler.

Getty Images

A few smart starts got out of the cold and headed down south to Florida for a break from winter weather. Marlon Wayans, DJ Irie and Le'Veon Bell partied at Rockwell nightclub in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 14.

Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

WW Ambassador DJ Khaled worked on his wellness while in Miami, hitting the yoga mat poolside as his adorable 2-year-old son, Asahd, looked on.

Sophie Fritz

And going the totally luxurious island route, Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold celebrated her 25th birthday with a romantic getaway to Sandals South Coast in Jamaica with her husband, Samuel Cusick.

Sandals Resort

It's no surprise that plenty of stars stepped out in Los Angeles for fun nights out. Malin Akerman and her husband, Jack Donnelly, were all smiles at the grand opening of the Raspoutine Los Angeles nightclub, in partnership with treats! magazine, on Jan. 18.

Getty Images

Dave Chappelle stopped by Delilah in West Hollywood for their Sunday Jazz Night event on Jan. 20. The comedian even got up on stage to sing along with the band and emceed throughout the night.

Lizzo brought the juice to the Spotify Cosmic Playlist launch event at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

Gerard Butler was one of the many stars spotted at The Cool HeART Gallery inside the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills hotel on Jan. 17, where bites from the onsite restaurant, Cattle & Claw, and signature cocktails inspired by the art were served.

EDLT Photo

Selena Gomez went bowling with friends and family at Lucky Strike Live - Hollywood on Dec. 29.

In honor of both Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the 9th Annual Peace Week Town Hall, Julianne Moore, Deepak Chopra, TOMS Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie, David Hogg and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill gathered for an impactful and intersectional conversation to share ideas and shift perceptions around combating the disease of gun violence.

Shana Trajanoska for TOMS

Amandla Stenberg was also giving back recently. Along with WNBA star Maya Moore, The Hate U Give actress joined Nike for its "Future Varsity" program, a six-month accelerator designed to support, empower and enable African-American youth leaders who are using sports to create positive changes in their communities.

Nike

It's almost time for Valentine's Day, which means love is on everyone's minds! Jon Bon Jovi created the perfect gift box for the holiday, which included his Hampton Water rosé and a bed of roses from Winston Flowers.

Hampton Water

We're also in the middle of awards season, which means popping bubbly! French Champagne house Piper-Heidsieck will be returning to the 91st Academy Awards this year.

piper-heidsieck

At a very different kind of live show, Lisa Vanderpump brought her furry friends, Giggy and Harrison, to the VIP (Very Important Pooch) Suite, produced by Backstage Creations, to enjoy some pampering at the American Rescue Dog Show.

Christina Consalvi

Meanwhile, Vanessa Lachey took a break from playtime with her son to enjoy a new Yoplait Dunkin’ yogurt.

Michael Simon

Plus, Nina Dobrev looked pretty in plaid as she chatted about her new series, Fam, with Tim Kash on the IMDb show in early January.

The IMDb Show

