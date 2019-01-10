Magical moments!

Lindsay Lohan and her co-stars celebrated the premiere of MTV's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York City, on Monday.

Michael Simon/Startraks

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg celebrated with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at their private Golden Globes after-party on Sunday.

Rich Polk, Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio 1942

Anthony Anderson attended the CÎROC x HBO Golden Globes Luxury Lounge in Beverly Hills, California, last Saturday. Guests at the event enjoyed specialty cocktails provided by CÎROC Black Raspberry.

Ciroc

On Jan. 6, singer Cody Simpson celebrated his 22nd birthday early with a dinner at Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown in New York City. Simpson. He is currently starring as Dmitry in Anastasia on Broadway, and was joined by friends including his model girlfriend, Clair Wuestenberg.

Viggo Mortensen, Daniel Craig, Danny Aiello, Tony Lo Bianco and Peter Farrelly, were spotted at New York City staple, Patsy’s Italian Restaurant, at a party for Golden Globe Award-winning film, Green Book, on Jan. 9. Inside the beloved eatery, Aiello was overheard gushing, “I love Patsy’s – everyone here is like family to me. They’ve been taking care of me for a long time.”

On Jan. 3, fitness entrepreneur Cambrie Schroder was overheard at Delilah Beverly Hills talking about her new company, Fit with Cambrie, which offers meal plans, detoxes and lean body sculpting protein powder. Schroder, 22, has already been seen working with Kaia Geber, Sofia Richie, Abby Champion, Faith Schroder, Olivia Juliani and more.

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman stepped out for an intimate evening celebrating W magazine's "Best Performances" issue and the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at Chateau Marmont's penthouse in Hollywood, California, on Jan. 4. The event was hosted in partnership with Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty, with support from Perrier-Jouët Champagne.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine

Stephen Baldwin chatted with PBR CEO Sean Gleason during the season-launch PBR Unleash The Beast event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Jan 4.

Andy Watson/Bull Stock Media

Sarah Michelle Gellar came face to face with her own wax figure during a visit to Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 28, with her kids and husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. The family enjoyed seeing wax figures of Demi Lovato, Spider-Man and Rocky Balboa. They also took time to enjoy all the attraction had to offer, including making their own wax hands, checking out the Marvel 4-D movie and playing in the holiday ball pit.

On Dec. 29, Selena Gomez stopped by Lucky Strike Live Hollywood to spend quality time with her family and friends. Gomez was accompanied by her sister and a group of about 10 friends. The group spent a few hours bowling and enjoying some light bites. They also went unplugged during their visit, staying off of their phones and enjoying a low-key night.

Robin Thicke looked dapper in an ensemble styled by Matrix, during the Marquis New Year's Eve party powered by Holr Media Group and Konica Minolta, at Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Tyler Gustin

DJ Tiesto was photographed backstage during Insomniac’s annual countdown celebration on New Year’s Eve. The Dutch spinner was part of a huge lineup of the world’s top artists including Afrojack and Zedd, who also played at the event to ring in the new year.

Doug Van Sant

Nikki Lund looked cozy and fabulous as she shared a sweet New Years-themed picture featuring some of her favorite Christmas gifts she received this year, including a Playboy Club NYC black card membership and a GO FO Damiani NY Jacket.

ET Online

RELATED CONTENT:

Must-See Star Sightings

Star Sightings: Pharrell Williams and Vincent Herbert Give Back on Christmas Eve & More!

Star Sightings: Venus Williams Attends Vision Summit in Miami & More!