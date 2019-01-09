Andy Samberg had only known Sandra Oh for a few weeks when she won her Golden Globe, but the moment still had a major emotional impact on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

Samberg opened up about his experience hosting the 2019 Golden Globes with Oh during an appearance on Tuesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"The audience is not watching the show,” Samberg quipped of the star-studded crowd. "There’s two things happening. There’s a big awards show happening and right next to it is a really loud restaurant filled with celebrities. They do not care about the show. When we came out for the monologue, you can look at the wide shot, it looks like the battlefield in Game of Thrones or something.”

Despite not having the attention of the crowd, Samberg loved co-hosting with Oh.

"Sandra Oh is the best person on earth,” the 40-year-old actor said. "We met briefly, we presented at the Emmys, and then we spent the last week and a half working on the Globes, but we didn’t know each other that much. But we just sort of liked each other so much from that one experience we decided to go for it because they asked.”

Their short time together had a lasting impact on Samberg, who was extremely excited when Oh, 47, won for her performance in Killing Eve.

"She’s so warm and magnetic, and I fell so into her energy that we were all backstage when she won,” he recalled. “They were like, 'Sandra Oh,' and I was like, ‘Yeah!’ I started crying. I was like, ‘She’s been working on this for the last four days I’ve known her!’ I gave her boyfriend a big hug and was like, ‘We did it!’”

