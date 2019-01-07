Sandra Oh is now in relaxation mode!

After co-hosting the 2019 Golden Globes and making history as the first Asian woman to win the Globe for Best TV Drama Actress in nearly 40 years on Sunday, the Killing Eve star is taking a break, and deservedly so.

Oh took to Twitter on Monday to share an epic photo of herself, clad in a black-and-white onesie and lying on the floor surrounded by jewels, painkillers, Fiji water, plates and utensils from room service, and her shiny new statuette.

"Thank you to all my Team(s)," Oh, 47, captioned it.

Thank you to all my Team(s) pic.twitter.com/j7oVs9Nay3 — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) January 7, 2019

Oh -- who previously won a Golden Globe in 2006 for her supporting role on Grey's Anatomy -- was the first Asian to win in the prestigious category since Yoko Shimada took home the accolade in 1981 for Shogun. Additionally, she's only the second Asian woman to win in the category ever, and the third Asian actress to win any acting Golden Globe.

Hear more highlights from Oh's big night with co-host Andy Samberg in the video below!

