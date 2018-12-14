Venus Williams and Create & Cultivate founder, Jaclyn Johnson, attended the first annual Create & Cultivate Vision Summit in Miami, Florida, on Dec. 8.

When asked what inspires her, Williams immediately responded, “Serena Williams.” The all-star athlete continued, gushing about her close family bond adding, “We were taught that your sisters are your best friends."

Jessica Bordner Photography

Whitney Port led a styling session at The NoMad Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 8. The Hills alum-turned-fashion designer was on hand to celebrate the launch of ShopRunner's District mobile app.

District Clothes

Speaking of The Hills, Lo Bosworth kicked off the holiday season at the Bailey’s Treat Bar inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship location in New York City.

Phil Yoon

Olivia Culpo looked marvelous in a maroon halter dress during the Cult Gaia resort runway presentation in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 9.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Cult Gaia

’Tis the season! John Legend brought A Legendary Christmas to the stage for the second-ever concert at The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 4.

The Met Philadelphia

Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer posed in front of the Watergate Hotel while visiting Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11.

AnnaSophia Robb donned a pink wig and green kimono while celebrating her 25th birthday with her boyfriend, Trevor, and a slew of friends at The Water Tower inside the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 8.

Victor Chung

Artist and television personality Sham Ibrahim presented Vivica A. Fox with a customized pop art portrait of herself! Sham appears on an episode of her syndicated talk show, Face The Truth, airing Dec. 12.

Face The Truth/Stage 29 Productions

On Dec. 8, Alicia Keys spent time with friends Loren Ridinger and Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin at Casa De Suenos for a preview of the Osaka opening during Art Basel Miami. The GRAMMY winner’s husband, Swizz Beatz, along with Fat Joe, Chris Bosh, Adrienne Bosh, Steven Bauer, Gabrielle Anwar and Jonathan Cheban were among the notables attending the Art Maison Art Basel dinner and cocktail event produced by Duane McLaughlin.

Getty Images

Following 98 Degrees' sold-out concert at the Morristown Performing Arts in Morristown, New Jersey, on Dec. 7, Nick Lachey and his bandmates enjoyed a dinner that included D'USSE drinks at End of Elm.

Paris Hilton and Serena Williams chatted during the Casa Tua Karaoke Party, during Art Basel Miami on Dec. 6. The fun event featured a cocktail experience by Beefeater Pink.

Sean Zanni Photography for Beefeater Pink

The cast of Sam Shepard’s True West, starring Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano, was busy rehearsing in New York City, on Dec. 5, joined by director James Macdonald, Gary Wilmes and Marylouise Burke. Performances for the new Broadway production begin Dec. 27 at Roundabout Theatre Company’s American Airlines Theatre in Manhattan, New York.

Polk & Co

Jennifer Lopez also enjoyed a stroll with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, on Dec. 5. The Second Act star paired a black The NW Tank It Off bodysuit from Naked Wardrobe with camel-colored pants.

JLN Photography/REX

Later in the day, Lopez and Rodriguez were seen studying a $5 million Robert Motherwell painting, along with a Roy Lichtenstein work valued around $38 million, while at Isabelle Bscher's Galerie Gmurzynska.

Ali Larter hosted the Meiomi Sparkling Wine launch celebration at Ysabel in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 4. Larter looked chic in a pink Valentino blouse and black leather Zara shorts. She was also spotted shopping at Marshalls in New York City.

Getty Images

Michael Simon

On Dec. 4, *NSYNC’s Lance Bass kicked off Art Basel in Miami, Florida, by emceeing the InList’s Royal Racer-themed celebration at the RC Cola Plant in Mana Wynwood alongside GRAMMY-winning DJ Cedric Gervais.

WorldRedEye.com

Brooklyn Decker hosted a Finery styling event at Kendra Scott SOHO store location in New York City on Dec. 4.

Thos Robinson for Getty Images for Kendra Scott / Finery

Nicky Hilton was spotted at The Tot NYC Holiday Party in New York City on Dec. 3.

Darian DiCianno/ BFA.com

Derek Jeter joined the Muscular Dystrophy Association for its 22nd Annual Muscle Team Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Dec. 3.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Jared Leto and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, performed at the KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 9.

Getty

On Dec. 2, Serena Williams visited Beautycon POP, Beautycon Media's first experiential pop-up in Los Angeles, California. The event invited fans to explore, celebrate and redefine beauty, featuring eight immersive, highly Instagrammable galleries!

Getty

America’s Next Top Model contestant and model Khrystyana Kazakova, partnered with plus-size brands Roman’s, Swimsuits for All, Woman Within and KingSize to celebrate the third installment of “The Real Catwalk” in New York City’s Times Square on Dec. 1.

Astrid Stawiarz for Getty

Reality star Natalie Nunn took a break from filming to kick off the Christmas season at an ice rink with husband Jacob Payne and daughter Journey in Sacramento, California, on Dec. 2.

Darian DiCianno/ BFA.com

Real Housewives of New York City's Sonja Morgan was the celebrity guest for Improv Asylum’s New York City opening on Nov 30.

Getty/Thomas Concordia

The FADER teamed with Espolòn Tequila for an unforgettable evening at Rough Trade in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 26. The soiree was in celebration of The FADER’s first-ever book, FADER Fort: Setting the Stage, and included a performance from rapper YOUNG M.A., who snapped a photo with the media company’s founder, Rob Stone.

The FADER

Jermaine Dupri, along with surprise guest and rap legend Doug E. Fresh, performed at the T-Mobile San Francisco Signature Store at Stockton & Ellis in San Francisco, California.

T-Mobile

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness was spotted taking some much-needed care of himself at the newly opened Jaboneria Marianella Spa in SoHo, New York City. Van Ness opted for a two-and-a-half hour treatment that included an Imperial Jade Massage, followed by the Body Caviar Body Polish, an anti-aging facial and more.

Jaboneria Marianella Spa

Camila Mendes celebrated the launch of the John Frieda Day 2 Revival Collection in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Simon

Coco Austin and her daughter, Chanel, were matching in leopard print as the happy mom hosted Bash for the Bulldogs at the NYU Kimmel Center in New York City, on Dec. 7.

Rob Rich/Society Allure

Oprah Winfrey was spotted at her OWN network holiday party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 6. The media mogul was seen having a great time while dancing with employees and chatting with the DJ in the deejay booth.

After a day of promoting her fitness app, Brooke Burke Body, Burke indulged by dining with daughter Rain Charvet at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Midtown Manhattan, New York, on Dec. 5. The mother-daughter duo finished off their meal with Black Tap's over-the-top CrazyShakes.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole, joined SoleFly and CÎROC Black Raspberry to celebrate the unveiling of the newly released Air Jordan 1 Miami edition during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, on Dec. 7. The event took place at a private waterfront property on the prestigious Palm Island.

Ciroc

Kanye West and Lenny Kravitz stopped by David Grutman’s Swan and Bar Bevy during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, on Dec. 6.

World Red Eye

Winnie Harlow and Devon Windsor were spotted as Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book celebrated the launch of its annual CR WOMEN calendar with a private dinner at L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët in Miami Beach, Florida, on Dec. 6. The guest list also included Nicole Scherzinger, Hannah Bronfman, Caroline Vreeland and Stephanie Shepherd.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouet

The Hills: New Beginnings stars Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado attended the Official VIP Preview of "Empyrean," by Raphael Mazzucco hosted by Petra Ecclestone and Sam Palmer at Maddox Gallery Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 29. Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails provided by Guillotine Vodka.

Paul Best / Getty Images for Maddox Gallery Los Angeles

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville checked out the latest Chrysler Pacifica at the L.A. Auto Show, on Nov. 29.

FCA Group

Aldis Hodge sipped on a 3D-printed cocktail at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier launch night celebrating the first-ever Bulleit 3D-printed bar in Oakland, California, on Dec. 6.

Bethenny Frankel stopped by Peter Tunney’s new installation, Tempus Fugit, at his gallery in Miami, Florida. The Real Housewives of New York City star posted Fugit's piece, “No Dice,” to her Instagram Story, as well as the artist himself.

Out of this world! DJ duo Louis the Child played at The Vortex Dome in Los Angeles, California, rocking futuristic gear to blast-off the launch of Forever 21's new “Cosmic Space Collection.”

Forever 21

Hollywood How2Girl Courtney Sixx teamed up with Marks Garden at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, to introduce this year’s official flower arrangement that will adorn the Golden Globes tables. The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony will be held on Jan. 6.

ET Online

