What better way to celebrate Star Trek Day than the official Star Trek: Discovery trailer!

CBS All Access dropped the official trailer for season 3 on Tuesday during its virtual Star Trek Day celebration, which commemorates 54 years since the franchise debuted with an afternoon of panels featuring stars from Star Trek TV series of the past, present and future.

In the two-minute trailer, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) barrels into the future -- 930 years to be exact -- into the year 3188. Immediately, Michael seeks out intel about whether she could survive on the world she landed on, and her excitement is palpable when she learns that there's hope.

"You're not from around these parts," Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala) tells Michael when they meet for the first time. He tells Michael about the state of the universe and Michael is stunned by what she hears. "The Federation mostly collapsed after The Burn."

"What's The Burn?" a shocked Michael asks.

"The Burn was the day the galaxy took a hard left," Book reveals.

As Michael comes to grips with the grim reality she and the USS Discovery find themselves at the center of, she comes to the realization that the Federation isn't just a fleet of starships but "its people."

"We all want a future that's real, that matters," Michael states. "The Federation gave us the resources and the mandate to solve the biggest, most troublesome problems in the galaxy. I may question and I may fear because the problems often seem insurmountable but haven't we always risen to meet them?"

Watch the official Star Trek: Discovery trailer below.

Star Trek: Discovery will welcome the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters in season 3.

Newcomer and non-binary actor Blu del Barrio (pronouns: they/them), will make their acting debut as Adira, who is described as “highly intelligent with a confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years.” The character will first appear in episode 3. Transgender actor Ian Alexander (pronouns: he/him) joins as Gray, who “is empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill a lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn.” He first appears in the fourth episode.

A cat will also be introduced in season 3 named Grudge, who is Book's right hand.

Earlier this summer, the cast reunited virtually for Comic-Con@Home, where they offered a preview of season 3 following the sophomore finale that saw the Discovery crew blast off nearly a thousand years into the future to parts unknown.

"There's the obvious hope that that works, that the plan works. And even logistically, that we land where we're supposed to, that we defeat Control, that we save the world and save the universe. There's inherent hope in that," Martin-Green shared during the panel. "And also, the hope to continue discovering myself as Burnham. That'll always be there. That hope of continual unveiling and finding that perfect, sweet balance between all the forces that wage within me."

Following last April's season 2 finale, showrunner Michelle Paradise played coy about what awaits the Discovery crew now that the series is forging its own path.

"I can't say anything about season 3 except to say that I'm excited for it," Paradise told ET last year. "I think fans will be excited for it and I'm so thrilled with season 2. I'm so proud of how it turned out. Hopefully everyone finds the last episode as satisfying as we did and we did really work hard to pay off all of those character arcs over the course of the season, and the little character moments like the Stamets/Culber [scene in the medical bay]. I'm super excited to see where our characters go in the future and hopefully everyone else will be too."

Star Trek: Discovery stars Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Ajala and Michelle Yeoh.

CBS All Access

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS All Access.

