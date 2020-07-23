Star Trek: Lower Decks is, as they say, boldly going where no Star Trek series has gone before: Into full-on comedy. And during Thursday's Comic-Con@Home panel, the show's cast and creators debuted the opening scene of their animated series.

Lower Decks hails from Rick and Morty scribe Mike McMahan and leaves the cockpit to follow the support crew who, we're told in the footage, "get all the paperwork signed, make sure we're spelling the name of the planet right, get to know all of the good places to eat."

The show is set in the year 2380 on Starfleet's least important ship, the U.S.S. Cerritos, with Jack Quaid voicing Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as the Romulan whiskey-swigging Ensign Beckett Mariner, plus Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis and Jerry O’Connell.

"We tried to fit it into canon so that it doesn't break anything, but we tried to do something new with it at the same time," McMahan teased. "We tried to keep it exciting, but we also tried to keep all of the ethical sci-fi stuff that makes Star Trek Star Trek... I think we've come up with something that a lot of people are going to enjoy."

You can watch the Star Trek Universe's full Comic-Con@Home panel below:

Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming on Aug. 6 on CBS All Access.

